Secure collaboration built for government work
GovSlack brings your people, tools, and partners together so your teams can do their best work. It’s easy to use and secure, targeting key government regulations for processing and storing sensitive data.
More flexibility, more productivity
- Break down silos in Slack and easily work together across teams, time zones, and locations
- Communicate in channels to streamline collaboration and move work forward faster
- Simplify your team’s workflow by integrating compliant tools and apps
Compliance certifications
AWS GovCloud data center (AWS GovCloud East Region)
FedRAMP High
FIPS 140-2 validated encryption
DoD SRG IL4
Work confidently knowing that your data is protected
- Built with compliance at the forefront of decision-making
- GovSlack is FedRAMP High authorized and runs in an AWS GovCloud data center operated by U.S. personnel
- With Slack Enterprise Key Management, teams can use their own encryption keys for complete visibility and control over data
Compliance certifications
AWS GovCloud data center (AWS GovCloud East Region)
FedRAMP High
FIPS 140-2 validated encryption
DoD SRG IL4
Securely connect across organizations with ease
- With Slack Connect, sync with other organizations that use GovSlack for a smoother workflow (and an emptier inbox)
- Improve collaboration with agencies, vendors and contractors in channels, and share documents and information securely
- Easily control channel membership, access and user privileges from the admin dashboard
Frequently asked questions
GovSlack connects your people, tools, and partners in one place, while targeting key government regulations for processing and storing sensitive data. With GovSlack, organizations can break down communication silos—both internally and externally—and give people the flexibility to do their best work.
GovSlack is FedRAMP High authorized, uses FIPS 140 validated encryption on data at rest and in transit and runs in an AWS GovCloud data center that is operated by U.S. personnel. GovSlack is also DoD SRG IL4 authorized.
Additionally, GovSlack Services have controls that can help customers maintain compliance with the United States International Traffic and Arms Regulations (ITAR). Customers remain responsible to ensure compliance with the ITAR at all times and must not provide data or information subject to the ITAR to Salesforce as part of any support request or other communication.
GovSlack is a dedicated Slack client that will meet the compliance requirements of the U.S. federal government and the organizations that work alongside it. GovSlack builds on the Slack Enterprise+ plan, enabling teams to work with greater agility while providing IT administrators with centralized tools to manage security and to maintain compliance across the entire organization.
Please contact our sales team to discuss pricing.
Slack Connect is only available between organizations that use GovSlack to ensure that external work meets the same compliance requirements as internal work.
GovSlack can be configured to integrate with third-party e-discovery and DLP solutions.