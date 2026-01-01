Speedier business communication starts in Slack
Connect your team, set up projects, and collaborate over chat, voice and video. Slack makes it easier to communicate with the people you work with.
Free forever. No credit card required.
Compare the benefits.
Compare the benefits.
$0 USDfree forever
$8.75 USDper user / month, when paying monthly
$18$9 USDper user / month, when paying monthly
All your communication and chat needs, all in one place
Slack is designed so communication is as efficient as possible. You can chat in a team channel, sidebar in a DM, and even screen share in a huddle. (Email can’t do that.)
A communication app that works from wherever you do
With Slack, everyone at your company can communicate and send messages from wherever they are and never lose that side-by-side feeling, even if they’re miles apart.
Communicate with people outside your company in Slack
External partners are team members, too! Slack Connect lets you bring anyone outside of your org to join your channels so you can work together in real time.
“Slack is central to how our company collaborates, for increasing velocity, and is integral to building with our customers. We use Slack every day.”
Teams big and small communicate on Slack
85%
of users say Slack has improved communication*All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. "The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams," Forrester, 2020.
86%
feel their ability to work remotely has improved*All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. "The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams," Forrester, 2020.
88%
feel more connected to their teams**All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. "The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams," Forrester, 2020.
Frequently asked questions
Slack offers an easier, more organized way to work. Instead of endless email chains, in Slack work happens in channels: flexible spaces for all the people, tools and files you need to get work done. Unlike email, where messages can quickly get lost, you can grab a specific person’s attention with a notification in Slack when you need a rapid response. Slack also connects with your most-used work tools, which email just can’t do. Allow us to offer a few more reasons to make the switch.
Direct messages between one or several members are private by default. These chats will be listed in a separate group under Direct Messages below the list of private and public channels on the left of your Slack window
With Slack Connect, you can send invitations to start direct message conversations with people outside your company, just like regular DMs in Slack! Once an invitation has been sent and accepted, you can start exchanging messages with someone from another organization.
If you’re initiating a direct message, your company must be using Slack on a paid plan. People on the free plan can still accept your invitation to start a DM.
Slack organizes conversations into channels, where everyone can come together in one place to share ideas, make decisions and move work forward. It helps teams operate faster and stay in sync, wherever they are.
With Slack Connect, you can also improve how you communicate with partners, vendors, clients and more, by bringing your conversations directly into Slack.
Excellent question. Slack is a new way for your entire company to communicate. It replaces email with something faster, better organized and more secure. Instead of one-off email chains, all your communication is organized into channels that are easy to create, join and search. When there’s a channel for everything going on at your company, everyone knows exactly where to go to get work done. For more on the topic, we recommend checking out our Resources Library.
Group chats are private between you and the recipient. Think of it as a private conversation two people might have in a small room.
With channels, you can assemble the right people in one space and organize around a common goal. Channels can be made public or private, and any member that’s added to a channel can easily read up on the past messages they need to get up to speed.
*Weighted average. Based on 2,707 survey responses from weekly Slack users in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada with a ± 2% margin of error at 95% CI (December 2021)