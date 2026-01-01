Instant messaging and more, built for your business

Connect your team, set up projects, and collaborate over chat, voice and video. Slack makes it easier to communicate with the people you work with.

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Compare the benefits.

Compare the benefits.

Unlimited messaging
Audio and video meetings
Integrations and other tools
AI-powered work
Single sign-on (SSO)
Admin Tools
User management
Free

$0 USD

free forever
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90 days of message history
Every message sent in Slack is saved for 90 days and fully searchable. Upgrade to a paid plan to access the previous 12 months of messages, files, and additional data retention settings.
1:1
Work together in real time through audio and video meetings (including screen sharing) using Slack huddles.
10
Choose from over 2,600 apps in the Slack Marketplace to support whatever work you do — from Salesforce, Jira, Google Drive, ChatGPT, and more.
AI-powered work
Single sign-on (SSO)
Data Exports
SCIM provisioning
Pro

$8.75 USD

per user / month, when paying monthly
$7.25 USD per user / month, when paying annually
Unlimited
Every message, file, and conversation shared in Slack is saved and fully searchable, so you can find what you need and get up to speed faster.
Group
Work together in real time through audio and video meetings (including screen sharing) using Slack huddles.
Unlimited
Choose from over 2,600 apps in the Slack Marketplace to support whatever work you do — from Salesforce, Jira, Google Drive, ChatGPT, and more.
AI conversation summaries
Catch up on channels and threads in just a click. Get a comprehensive summary of your meetings complete with a transcript, key takeaways, and action items.
OAuth with Google
Sign in to Slack with Google for additional security and convenience.
Data Exports
SCIM provisioning
Best value
Business+
50% off for 3 months*

$18$9 USD

per user / month, when paying monthly
$15 USD per user / month, when paying annually
Unlimited
Every message, file, and conversation shared in Slack is saved and fully searchable, so you can find what you need and get up to speed faster.
Group
Work together in real time through audio and video meetings (including screen sharing) using Slack huddles.
Unlimited
Choose from over 2,600 apps in the Slack Marketplace to support whatever work you do — from Salesforce, Jira, Google Drive, ChatGPT, and more.
AI search, AI workflow generation, daily recaps, and file summaries
With AI in Slack, you can get instant answers by simply typing a question in search, build workflows from a single prompt, and catch up quickly with AI-powered recaps.
SAML-based
Sign in to Slack through an IDP of your choice for additional security and convenience. Choose from up to 12 SSO configurations including OneLogin, Google, Microsoft Azure, and Okta.
Data Exports
Workspace owners and admins can export data from all channels and conversations, including private channels and direct messages, as needed and permitted by law.
SCIM provisioning
Slack supports member provisioning with the System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) standard. To use provisioning, you’ll need to use a connector app alongside a supported identity provider.
*Terms apply

All your communication and chat needs, all in one place

Slack is designed so communication is as efficient as possible. You can chat in a team channel, sidebar in a DM, and even screen share in a huddle. (Email can’t do that.)

Slack UI Animation: Spend, sales and conversion rate are shared in Slack channel. Marketers react to insights and adjust ad spend.

Work chat that works from wherever you do

With Slack, everyone at your company can do business and send messages from wherever they are and never lose that side-by-side feeling, even if they’re miles apart.

Business chat that brings conversations out of the inbox

External partners are team members, too! Slack Connect lets you bring anyone outside of your org to join your channels so you can work together in real time.

“Slack is central to how our company collaborates, for increasing velocity, and is integral to building with our customers. We use Slack every day."

Brad Lightcap

COO, OpenAI

Get startedRead Customer Story

Teams big and small chat on Slack

  • 85%

    of users say Slack has improved communication*All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. "The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams," Forrester, 2020.

  • 86%

    feel their ability to work remotely has improved*All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. "The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams," Forrester, 2020.

  • 88%

    feel more connected to their teams**All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. "The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams," Forrester, 2020.

Frequently asked questions

Slack offers an easier, more organized way to work. Instead of endless email chains, in Slack work happens in channels: flexible spaces for all the people, tools and files you need to get work done. Unlike email, where messages can quickly get lost, you can grab a specific person’s attention with a notification in Slack when you need a rapid response. Slack also connects with your most-used work tools, which email just can’t do. Allow us to offer a few more reasons to make the switch.

Direct messages between one or several members are private by default. These chats will be listed in a separate group under Direct Messages below the list of private and public channels on the left of your Slack window

With Slack Connect, you can send invitations to start direct message conversations with people outside your company, just like regular DMs in Slack! Once an invitation has been sent and accepted, you can start exchanging messages with someone from another organization.

If you’re initiating a direct message, your company must be using Slack on a paid plan. People on the free plan can still accept your invitation to start a DM.

Slack organizes conversations into channels, where everyone can come together in one place to share ideas, make decisions and move work forward. It helps teams operate faster and stay in sync, wherever they are.

With Slack Connect, you can also improve how you communicate with partners, vendors, clients and more, by bringing your conversations directly into Slack.

Excellent question. Slack is a new way for your entire company to communicate. It replaces email with something faster, better organized and more secure. Instead of one-off email chains, all your communication is organized into channels that are easy to create, join and search. When there’s a channel for everything going on at your company, everyone knows exactly where to go to get work done. For more on the topic, we recommend checking out our Resources Library.

Group chats are private between you and the recipient. Think of it as a private conversation two people might have in a small room.

With channels, you can assemble the right people in one space and organize around a common goal. Channels can be made public or private, and any member that’s added to a channel can easily read up on the past messages they need to get up to speed.

*Weighted average. Based on 2,707 survey responses from weekly Slack users in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada with a ± 2% margin of error at 95% CI (December 2021)

Bring your team together with Slack

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