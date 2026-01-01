Speedier business communication starts in Slack
Connect your team, set up projects and collaborate over chat, voice and video. Slack makes it easier to communicate with the people that you work with.
All your communication and chat needs, all in one place
Slack is designed so that communication is as efficient as possible. You can chat in a team channel, talk privately in a DM and even screen share in a huddle. (Email can’t do that.)
A communication app that works from wherever you do
With Slack, everyone at your company can communicate and send messages from wherever they are and never lose that side-by-side feeling, even if they’re miles apart.
Communicate with people outside your company in Slack
External partners are team members, too! Slack Connect lets you bring anyone outside of your org to join your channels so that you can work together in real time.
‘Slack is central to how our company collaborates, for increasing velocity, and is integral to building with our customers. We use Slack every day.’
Brad Lightcap
COO, OpenAI
Teams big and small communicate on Slack
85%
of users say that Slack has improved communication*All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. ‘The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams’, Forrester, 2020.
86%
88%
Frequently asked questions
Slack offers an easier, more organised way to work. Instead of endless email chains, in Slack, work happens in channels: flexible spaces for all the people, tools and files that you need to get work done. Unlike email, where messages can quickly get lost, you can grab a specific person’s attention with a notification in Slack when you need a rapid response. Slack also connects with your most-used work tools, which email just can’t do. Allow us to offer a few more reasons to make the switch.
Direct messages between one or several members are private by default. These chats will be listed in a separate group under ‘Direct messages’, below the list of private and public channels on the left of your Slack window
With Slack Connect, you can send invitations to start direct message conversations with people outside your company, just like regular DMs in Slack! Once an invitation has been sent and accepted, you can start exchanging messages with someone from another organisation.
If you’re initiating a direct message, your company must be using Slack on a paid subscription. People on the free subscription can still accept your invitation to start a DM.
Slack organises conversations into channels, where everyone can come together in one place to share ideas, make decisions and move work forwards. It helps teams to operate faster and stay in sync, wherever they are.
With Slack Connect, you can also improve how you communicate with partners, vendors, clients and more, by bringing your conversations directly into Slack.
Excellent question. Slack is a new way for your entire company to communicate. It replaces email with something faster, better organised and more secure. Instead of one-off email chains, all your communication is organised into channels that are easy to create, join and search. When there’s a channel for everything that’s happening at your company, everyone knows exactly where to go to get work done. For more on the topic, we recommend taking a look at our Resources Library.
Group chats are private between you and the recipient. Think of it as a private conversation that two people might have in a small room.
With channels, you can assemble the right people in one space and organise around a common goal. Channels can be made public or private, and any member that’s added to a channel can easily read up on the past messages that they need to get up to speed.
