Speedier business communication starts in Slack

Connect your team, set up projects and collaborate over chat, voice and video. Slack makes it easier to communicate with the people that you work with.

  • Ocado Logo
  • Revolut Logo
  • HelloFresh Logo
  • Monzo Logo
  • Bolt Logo

See how it works

Compare the benefits.

Compare the benefits.

Unlimited messaging
Audio and video meetings
Integrations and other tools
AI-powered work
Single sign-on (SSO)
Admin tools
User management
Free

$US0

Free forever
Get started
90 days of message history
Every message sent in Slack is saved for 90 days and fully searchable. Upgrade to a paid subscription to access the previous 12 months of messages, files and additional data retention settings.
1:1
Work together in real time through audio and video meetings (including screen sharing) using Slack huddles.
10
Choose from over 2,600 apps in the Slack Marketplace to support whatever work you do – from Salesforce, Jira, Google Drive, ChatGPT and more.
AI-powered work
Single sign-on (SSO)
Data exports
SCIM provisioning
Pro

$US8.75

per user/month, when paying monthly
$US7.25 per user/month, when paying annually
Unlimited
Every message, file and conversation shared in Slack is saved and fully searchable, so you can find what you need and get up to speed faster.
Group
Work together in real time through audio and video meetings (including screen sharing) using Slack huddles.
Unlimited
Choose from over 2,600 apps in the Slack Marketplace to support whatever work you do – from Salesforce, Jira, Google Drive, ChatGPT and more.
AI conversation summaries
Catch up on channels and threads in just a click. Get a comprehensive summary of your meetings complete with a transcript, key points and action items.
OAuth with Google
Sign in to Slack with Google for additional security and convenience.
Data exports
SCIM provisioning
Best value
Business+
50% off for three months*

$18$US9

per user/month, when paying monthly
$US15 per user/month, when paying annually
Unlimited
Every message, file and conversation shared in Slack is saved and fully searchable, so you can find what you need and get up to speed faster.
Group
Work together in real time through audio and video meetings (including screen sharing) using Slack huddles.
Unlimited
Choose from over 2,600 apps in the Slack Marketplace to support whatever work you do – from Salesforce, Jira, Google Drive, ChatGPT and more.
AI search, AI workflow generation, daily recaps and file summaries
With AI in Slack, you can get instant answers by simply typing a question in search, build workflows from a single prompt and catch up quickly with AI-powered recaps.
SAML-based
Sign in to Slack through an IDP of your choice for additional security and convenience. Choose from up to 12 SSO configurations including OneLogin, Google, Microsoft Azure and Okta.
Data exports
Workspace owners and admins can export data from all channels and conversations, including private channels and direct messages, as needed and permitted by law.
SCIM provisioning
Slack supports member provisioning with the System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) standard. To use provisioning, you’ll need to use a connector app alongside a supported identity provider.
*Terms apply

All your communication and chat needs, all in one place

Slack is designed so that communication is as efficient as possible. You can chat in a team channel, talk privately in a DM and even screen share in a huddle. (Email can’t do that.)

    External partners are team members, too! Slack Connect lets you bring anyone outside of your org to join your channels so that you can work together in real time.

    A communication app that works from wherever you do

    With Slack, everyone at your company can communicate and send messages from wherever they are and never lose that side-by-side feeling, even if they’re miles apart.

      Communicate with people outside your company in Slack

      External partners are team members, too! Slack Connect lets you bring anyone outside of your org to join your channels so that you can work together in real time.

        ‘Slack is central to how our company collaborates, for increasing velocity, and is integral to building with our customers. We use Slack every day.’

        Brad Lightcap

        COO, OpenAI

        Get startedRead customer story

        Teams big and small communicate on Slack

        • 85%

          of users say that Slack has improved communication*All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. ‘The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams’, Forrester, 2020.

        • 86%

          feel that their ability to work remotely has improved*All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. ‘The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams’, Forrester, 2020.

        • 88%

          feel more connected to their teams**All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. ‘The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams’, Forrester, 2020.

        Frequently asked questions

        Slack offers an easier, more organised way to work. Instead of endless email chains, in Slack, work happens in channels: flexible spaces for all the people, tools and files that you need to get work done. Unlike email, where messages can quickly get lost, you can grab a specific person’s attention with a notification in Slack when you need a rapid response. Slack also connects with your most-used work tools, which email just can’t do. Allow us to offer a few more reasons to make the switch.

        Direct messages between one or several members are private by default. These chats will be listed in a separate group under ‘Direct messages’, below the list of private and public channels on the left of your Slack window

        With Slack Connect, you can send invitations to start direct message conversations with people outside your company, just like regular DMs in Slack! Once an invitation has been sent and accepted, you can start exchanging messages with someone from another organisation.

        If you’re initiating a direct message, your company must be using Slack on a paid subscription. People on the free subscription can still accept your invitation to start a DM.

        Slack organises conversations into channels, where everyone can come together in one place to share ideas, make decisions and move work forwards. It helps teams to operate faster and stay in sync, wherever they are.

        With Slack Connect, you can also improve how you communicate with partners, vendors, clients and more, by bringing your conversations directly into Slack.

        Excellent question. Slack is a new way for your entire company to communicate. It replaces email with something faster, better organised and more secure. Instead of one-off email chains, all your communication is organised into channels that are easy to create, join and search. When there’s a channel for everything that’s happening at your company, everyone knows exactly where to go to get work done. For more on the topic, we recommend taking a look at our Resources Library.

        Group chats are private between you and the recipient. Think of it as a private conversation that two people might have in a small room.

        With channels, you can assemble the right people in one space and organise around a common goal. Channels can be made public or private, and any member that’s added to a channel can easily read up on the past messages that they need to get up to speed.

        *Weighted average. Based on 2,707 survey responses from weekly Slack users in the US, UK, Australia and Canada with a ± 2% margin of error at 95% CI (December 2021)

        Bring your team together with Slack

        Get started