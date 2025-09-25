Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Generally, we retain Personal Data about you for as long as you have an open account with us, until you request deletion of your Personal Data (as described below), or as otherwise necessary to provide you with our Services. In some cases we may retain Personal Data for longer, if doing so is, for example, necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes or collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule or regulation. We may further retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten You may request deletion of your personal data by sending a request to legal@rootly.com . Please note that your right to deletion will be subject to certain requirements and exceptions in accordance with privacy laws that provide for such right, such as the CCPA (see the “California Resident Rights” section below) or the GDPR (please see the European Data Subject Rights” section below).

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We seek to protect your Personal Data from unauthorized access, use and disclosure using appropriate physical, technical, organizational and administrative security measures based on the type of Personal Data and how we are processing that data. You should also help protect your data by appropriately selecting and protecting your password and/or other sign-on mechanism; limiting access to your computer or device and browser; and signing off after you have finished accessing your account. Although we work to protect the security of your account and other data that we hold in our records, please be aware that no method of transmitting data over the internet or storing data is completely secure.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) GPT-3.5-turbo model from OpenAI

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM OpenAI securely retains API inputs and outputs for up to 30 days to facilitate services and mitigate abuse, as specified in their [enterprise privacy policy]( https://openai.com/enterprise-privacy/ ). Beyond this duration, data is expunged from the systems unless legal obligations necessitate retention.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Data security is rigorously maintained with all data encrypted at rest using AES-256 and in transit via TLS 1.2 or above. Access is stringently controlled to safeguard data integrity.