Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customers create, maintain, and delete individual records based on their policies. We maintain the database, but don’t interact with any records contained therein.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customers create, maintain, and delete individual records based on their policies. We maintain the database, but don’t interact with any records contained therein.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
we store data in a US located Amazon Web Services location, as established in our contract with a customer.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
aws,azure,google cloud
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no