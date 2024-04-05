Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Details zum Daten-Hosting
AWS Cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Postman AI uses industry-leading large language models from major providers including AWS, Azure OpenAI, Google Cloud, and OpenAI. Supported model families may include GPT, Claude, Gemini, and similar foundation models.
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Third-party LLM providers retain only limited operational metadata required for security, abuse prevention, and service monitoring. Postman may use prompts, inputs, outputs, and related feedback to improve its services, except where prohibited.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Postman AI operates within Postman-managed infrastructure hosted on AWS using a multi-tenant architecture.
Customer data stored by Postman is encrypted at rest using industry-standard security controls, including AES-256 encryption.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Postman AI data is stored in Postman-managed infrastructure hosted in the United States.