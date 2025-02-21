Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We keep user data indefinitely unless a user deletes their account or workspace. User data is permanently deleted 30 days after deleting an account or workspace.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
ekai provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to gtmadmin@yourekai.com.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only and score an “A” rating on Qualys SSL Labs‘ tests. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Open AI, Anthropic Claude
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
ekai store users data to manage ekai users only, without sending it to LLM for generating response.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
ekai ChatGPT is hosted by OpenAI
ekai Anthropic Claude is hosted on AWS Bedrock managed by ekai only.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
ekai does not directly train LLM model, ekai leverage LLM model for intent detection, operating Retrieval Augmentation Generation tools.
ekai Store users added context to vector db and postgreSQL database managed by ekai infrastructure on AWS.