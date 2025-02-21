Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We keep user data indefinitely unless a user deletes their account or workspace. User data is permanently deleted 30 days after deleting an account or workspace.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten ekai provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to gtmadmin@yourekai.com.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only and score an “A” rating on Qualys SSL Labs‘ tests. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Open AI, Anthropic Claude

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM ekai store users data to manage ekai users only, without sending it to LLM for generating response.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung ekai ChatGPT is hosted by OpenAI ekai Anthropic Claude is hosted on AWS Bedrock managed by ekai only.