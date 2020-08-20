Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Upon request, we can permanently erase customer data but it will stay in our systems for the duration of our backups (35 days).
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon request, we can permanently erase customer data but it will stay in our systems for the duration of our backups (35 days).
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We use AWS for data storage and backups and rely on AWS Snapshot capabilities. Data is end-to-end encrypted with AES-256. Please review our Security White Paper for details on the security architecture of 1Password: https://1pw.ca/whitepaper
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Kanada, Deutschland, USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
We have 3 data centers. They are located in Canada, the US, and Germany. The site you sign up on (.ca, .eu, .com) determines where your data is stored. It is never transferred to other data centers.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter