Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
monday.com customers retain full control of their uploaded data, and may modify or delete it at all times - using the means available through the service's user interface.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon termination of contract, customers are able to request deletion of their data as part of the account closure procedure. All customer data will then be deleted within 90 days, which includes a 30-day period to allow for rollback, and additional 60 days to delete the data from our databases and our sub-processors' databases.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data at rest is encrypted using AES-256. Data is stored and backed up in across multiple AWS Availability Zones. Backups are retained for 25 days, and we have established a disaster recovery site in a separate AWS region to ensure availability.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosting
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no