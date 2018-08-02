Confluence Cloud

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data retention
Your products will be deactivated 15 days after the end of your current subscription period. Atlassian retains data for deactivated products for 15 days (for evaluation licenses) or 60 days (for Free, Standard, and Premium product plans) after the end of your current subscription period
You can read the latest version of the policy on the page https://www.atlassian.com/legal/privacy-policy
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We shall per our obligations under Article 28 of GDPR upon your written request following the expiration or earlier termination of
the Agreement securely delete such Customer Data in our possession in
compliance with procedures and retention periods outlined in our Cloud Product specific terms.
If you have provided your personal data or had your personal data provided to Atlassian, but you do not have an Atlassian account, you may initiate a request for deletion using the form below.
If you are an Atlassian Organization Admin or an end user with an Atlassian account, refer to manage your business' data privacy to learn how to exercise your users' or your own right to be forgotten.
You can read the latest version of the policy on the page https://www.atlassian.com/trust/privacy/gdpr/request-delete-personal-data
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Automated Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) backups are generated daily and retained for 30 days to allow for point-in-time data restoration. Snapshots of the primary RDS are also taken daily. Copies of the snapshot are sent to a secondary region, where they’re kept for 3 days before being deleted. RDS snapshots are encrypted at rest.
You can read the latest version of the policy on the page https://www.atlassian.com/trust/security/data-management
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no