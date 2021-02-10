Kiara : Translation 100+ Languages

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Keep in the reliable AWS database in the secure way with limited access.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We archive the data in an anonymous and secure
Based on the request, we can remove the data from AWS anytime.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We archive the data in an anonymous and secure
Based on the request, we can remove the data from AWS anytime.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Japan
Details zum Daten-Hosting
AWS cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no