Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Encrypted backups are stored for a minimum of 90 days. When a customer ends ClickTime service, they may ask that their account be deleted within 30 days, or that we keep a snapshot available for future re-activation (fee applies), or that we maintain an active single-user login for running reports (fee applies).

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos ClickTime’s disposes of data via data deletion or anonymization. ClickTime’s backups are erased when their holding period has expired. Individual customer data may be deleted or anonymized before that date in the event of a qualified and verified GDPR request.

Política de almacenamiento de datos An encrypted snapshot of the ClickTime database (containing all live customer data) is sent daily to an off-site storage datacenter, rendering data loss in the event of a regional disaster minimal. These encrypted backups are stored for a minimum of 90 days. When a customer ends ClickTime service, they may ask that their account be deleted within 30 days, or that we keep a snapshot available for future re-activation (fee applies), or that we maintain an active single-user login for running reports (fee applies).

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos ClickTime data is hosted partially at a datacenter we rent from a major colocation company, and partially in public cloud services.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure

App/servicio con subencargados yes