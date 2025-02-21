Política de retención de datos
We keep user data indefinitely unless a user deletes their account or workspace. User data is permanently deleted 30 days after deleting an account or workspace.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
ekai provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to gtmadmin@yourekai.com.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only and score an “A” rating on Qualys SSL Labs‘ tests. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Open AI, Anthropic Claude
Ajustes de retención de LLM
ekai store users data to manage ekai users only, without sending it to LLM for generating response.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
ekai ChatGPT is hosted by OpenAI
ekai Anthropic Claude is hosted on AWS Bedrock managed by ekai only.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
ekai does not directly train LLM model, ekai leverage LLM model for intent detection, operating Retrieval Augmentation Generation tools.
ekai Store users added context to vector db and postgreSQL database managed by ekai infrastructure on AWS.