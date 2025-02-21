Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We keep user data indefinitely unless a user deletes their account or workspace. User data is permanently deleted 30 days after deleting an account or workspace.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos ekai provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to gtmadmin@yourekai.com.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only and score an “A” rating on Qualys SSL Labs‘ tests. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) Open AI, Anthropic Claude

Ajustes de retención de LLM ekai store users data to manage ekai users only, without sending it to LLM for generating response.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM ekai ChatGPT is hosted by OpenAI ekai Anthropic Claude is hosted on AWS Bedrock managed by ekai only.