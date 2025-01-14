Política de retención de datos
Chorenado retains data for as long as the app remains installed in your Slack workspace and for 30 days after to protect against accidental data removal.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
When you uninstall Chorenado from your Slack workspace, we will:
- Immediately cease collecting new data from your workspace
- Delete your data within 30 days
You can always request corrections or deletion of your data by contacting us at support@chorenado.app.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Chorenado collects the minimum necessary data for the app to function.
We take reasonable steps to protect your information from unauthorized access, loss, or misuse. All data is securely stored and access is limited to authorized personnel only. We do not sell your information to third parties and only share data in limited circumstances: when required by law or with trusted third-party service providers to support our operations.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Hetzner
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no