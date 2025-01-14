Chorenado: Team Chores Rotation for Slack

Schedule and manage tedious but important tasks that nobody wants to do every time. Fairly rotate essential tasks like on-call duties, documentation updates, meeting facilitation, note-taking, retrospectives, or bug fixing - all directly in your primary communication platform. Key Features:

:arrows_counterclockwise: Shift Rotation - Create rotation schedules that ensure fair participation and keep your team balanced and engaged :white_check_mark: Track Results - Submit completion summaries to the channel, boosting visibility and recognizing team contributions :stopwatch: Automated Schedules - Set chores to repeat daily, weekly or monthly and avoid manual planning to keep your team on top of essential tasks :bell: Custom Notifications - Create tailored reminder messages to keep your team motivated with a personal touch for every rotation notification :mega: Task Mentions - Use keywords to tag and notify the team member currently on-duty without looking up the schedule :electric_plug: Slack Native - Avoid friction and manage chores directly in the communication tool your team already uses Perfect For:

- Developer on-call rotations

- Support responsibility shifts

- Meeting moderator/host roles

- Bug report triage duty

- Scrum master rotation

- Documentation maintenance

- Facility management

- Incident response coordination

- And any recurring team responsibilities Try it out for free! We offer a 30-days free trial with all features included. No credit card required or sign up required. Just add directly to your Slack workspace.