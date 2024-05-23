Gitbot for GitHub

Política de retención de datos
The only reason we collect your personal data is to provide you with service. It's kept as long as you're signed in to Gitbot. We are serious about user privacy, so no personal data is collected for marketing purposes.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
When you uninstall Gitbot, all data about your Slack workspace is immediately removed from our database. Backups are retained for 30 days only.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us during transmission and once we receive it. Data is transported with TLS 1.2+, and its storage is encrypted using AES-256.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no