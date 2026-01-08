Política de retención de datos
We will only retain your information for as long as we need it to fulfill the purposes for which we collected it. This includes the purposes of our legitimate business interests and satisfying our legal, contractual, or reporting requirements.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We will consider all requests and provide our response within the time period stated by applicable law. Please note, however, that certain information may be exempt from such requests in some circumstances, which may include if we need to keep processing your information for our legitimate interests or to comply with a legal obligation. We may request you provide us with information necessary to confirm your identity before responding to your request.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We implement various technical and organizational measures to protect your information from being accidentally or unlawfully accessed, destroyed, lost, misused, changed or damaged. However, no method of transmission over the Internet is ever fully secure or error-free. Please keep this in mind when providing any information to us.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Palmyra Fin 32k, Palmyra Med, Palmyra Med 32k, Palmyra X 004, Palmyra Creative
Ajustes de retención de LLM
we don't store any customer data in our models nor do we use any customer data (including prompts or outputs) to train our models.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
that is up to the end customer, as we offer both single and multi-tenancy options
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
customer data/llms are hosted in DCs located in the United States