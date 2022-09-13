Política de retención de datos
We retain your account information for as long as your account is active and 9 months thereafter in case you decide to re-activate the Services. Where we retain information for Service improvement and development we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Services, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about you.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We’ll automatically delete your account and all data associated to it from our production database if the account has been inactive for 9 months. An account is considered inactive when no users have logged into the account during a 9-month period. If a user returns after 9 months they will be treated like a new user and will need to signup for a new account. There will be no record of previous user data.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We use data hosting service providers in the United States, listed at the end of this document, to host the information we collect, and we use technical measures to secure your data. For more information on where we store your information, please refer to our Security & Trust page (https://support.trackingtime.co/en/articles/1192765-security).
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no