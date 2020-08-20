Política de retención de datos
Upon request, we can permanently erase customer data but it will stay in our systems for the duration of our backups (35 days).
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon request, we can permanently erase customer data but it will stay in our systems for the duration of our backups (35 days).
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We use AWS for data storage and backups and rely on AWS Snapshot capabilities. Data is end-to-end encrypted with AES-256. Please review our Security White Paper for details on the security architecture of 1Password: https://1pw.ca/whitepaper
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Canadá, Alemania, Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
We have 3 data centers. They are located in Canada, the US, and Germany. The site you sign up on (.ca, .eu, .com) determines where your data is stored. It is never transferred to other data centers.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados