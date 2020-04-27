Política de retención de datos
monday.com customers retain full control of their uploaded data, and may modify or delete it at all times - using the means available through the service's user interface.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon termination of contract, customers are able to request deletion of their data as part of the account closure procedure. All customer data will then be deleted within 90 days, which includes a 30-day period to allow for rollback, and additional 60 days to delete the data from our databases and our sub-processors' databases.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data at rest is encrypted using AES-256. Data is stored and backed up in across multiple AWS Availability Zones. Backups are retained for 25 days, and we have established a disaster recovery site in a separate AWS region to ensure availability.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos, Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosting
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no