Atlassian Assist

Política de retención de datos
For the most up to date policy information, always refer to: https://www.atlassian.com/legal/privacy-policy.
How long we keep information we collect about you depends on the type of information, as described in further detail below. After such time, we will either delete or anonymize your information or, if this is not possible (for example, because the information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your information and isolate it from any further use until deletion is possible.
Account information: We retain your account information for as long as your account is active and a reasonable period thereafter in case you decide to re-activate the Services. We also retain some of your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, to enforce our agreements, to support business operations, and to continue to develop and improve our Services. Where we retain information for Service improvement and development, we take steps to eliminate information that directly identifies you, and we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Services, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about you.
Information you share on the Services: If your account is deactivated or disabled, some of your information and the content you have provided will remain in order to allow your team members or other users to make full use of the Services. For example, we continue to display messages you sent to the users that received them and continue to display content you provided, but when requested details that can identify you will be removed.
Managed accounts: If the Services are made available to you through an organization (e.g., your employer), we retain your information as long as required by the administrator of your account. For more information, see "Managed accounts and administrators" in our privacy policy.
Marketing information: If you have elected to receive marketing emails from us, we retain information about your marketing preferences for a reasonable period of time from the date you last expressed interest in our Services, such as when you last opened an email from us or ceased using your account. We retain information derived from cookies and other tracking technologies for a reasonable period of time from the date such information was created.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
For the most up to date policy information, always refer to: https://www.atlassian.com/legal/privacy-policy.
If you no longer wish to use our Services, you or your administrator may be able to deactivate your Services account by uninstalling the Slack integration. If you can deactivate your own account, that setting is available to you in your account settings. Otherwise, please contact your administrator. If you are an administrator and are unable to deactivate an account through your administrator settings, please contact the appropriate support team (see Halp support pages: https://plz.halp.com). Please be aware that deactivating your account does not delete your information; your information remains visible to other Service users based on your past participation within the Services. For more information on how to delete your information, see below.
Delete your information: Our Services and related documentation (see Atlassian Documentation: https://confluence.atlassian.com/cloud/delete-a-managed-account-961259516.html) give you the ability to delete certain information about you from within the Service. For example, you can remove content that contains information about you using the key word search and editing tools associated with that content, and you can remove certain profile information within your profile settings. Please note, however, that we may need to retain certain information for record keeping purposes, to complete transactions or to comply with our legal obligations.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
For the most up to date policy information, always refer to: https://www.atlassian.com/legal/privacy-policy.
We use industry standard technical and organizational measures to secure the information we store. For more information on where and how we store your information, please see the Atlassian Trust: https://www.atlassian.com/trust and Halp Security: https://halp.com/security pages. While we implement safeguards designed to protect your information, no security system is impenetrable and due to the inherent nature of the Internet, we cannot guarantee that information, during transmission through the Internet or while stored on our systems or otherwise in our care, is absolutely safe from intrusion by others.
If you use our server or data center Services, responsibility for securing storage and access to the information you put into the Services rests with you and not Atlassian. We strongly recommend that server or data center users configure SSL to prevent interception of information transmitted over networks and to restrict access to the databases and other storage points used.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted, encrypted at rest and in transit.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
OpenAI GPT model family, Google Vertex (Gemini model family), Anthropic Claude model family
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Answer for AI Answers - if a customer has enabled Atlassian AI, user data is processed by the LLM to generate output in response to a user request. Our LLM providers do not retain user inputs/outputs, and do not use them to train or improve their services
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
LLM providers don't retain the user data.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Our 3P-hosted LLM providers are on our List of Data Subprocessors. All have a listed location of USA.