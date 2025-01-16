Dibs On Stuff

/dibs on stagingand to let the team know that you're done with the staging server:
/dibs off stagingThe next person in the line will then get automatically notified that it's now their turn.To see who's in the queue:
/dibs q stagingAnd to print out the full list of commands:
/dibs helpCheck out all the features at https://dibsonstuff.com
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