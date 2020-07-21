Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Encrypted backups are stored for a minimum of 90 days. When a customer ends ClickTime service, they may ask that their account be deleted within 30 days, or that we keep a snapshot available for future re-activation (fee applies), or that we maintain an active single-user login for running reports (fee applies).

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données ClickTime’s disposes of data via data deletion or anonymization. ClickTime’s backups are erased when their holding period has expired. Individual customer data may be deleted or anonymized before that date in the event of a qualified and verified GDPR request.

Règle de stockage des données An encrypted snapshot of the ClickTime database (containing all live customer data) is sent daily to an off-site storage datacenter, rendering data loss in the event of a regional disaster minimal. These encrypted backups are stored for a minimum of 90 days. When a customer ends ClickTime service, they may ask that their account be deleted within 30 days, or that we keep a snapshot available for future re-activation (fee applies), or that we maintain an active single-user login for running reports (fee applies).

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données ClickTime data is hosted partially at a datacenter we rent from a major colocation company, and partially in public cloud services.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes