/jibble in,
/jibble out. When they start work or switch activity they clock in and when they finish work they clock out - it's that simple! With Activities, they can add optional tasks against their entry so time spent on a specific task can be tracked.An overview of your weekly timesheet for payroll or productivity analysis can be retrieved by using the command
/jibble times. Useful reporting and attendance stats and alerts are also available from within the web and mobile app. Timesheets and reports can be exported to Excel.Multi-device access allows clock-ins and monitoring from the device that is right for your team, whether it's Slack, Mobile, a Kiosk Tablet or the Web. Clock-in data is synced real-time to Slack.Enable Client Billing to track time spent on client work for invoicing purposes. This will allow team members to select a client when they clock in.Jibble is used for time tracking by 10,000's of users worldwide including startups, construction companies, F&B, agencies, manufacturing, education, healthcare, law firms and others.Using the Jibble time tracking bot for Slack is free forever for unlimited users. Go to www.jibble.io to sign-up and get started!Need help? Reach us at help@jibble.io or visit help.jibble.io.
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