Règle de conservation des données
We retain your account information for as long as your account is active and 9 months thereafter in case you decide to re-activate the Services. Where we retain information for Service improvement and development we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Services, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about you.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We’ll automatically delete your account and all data associated to it from our production database if the account has been inactive for 9 months. An account is considered inactive when no users have logged into the account during a 9-month period. If a user returns after 9 months they will be treated like a new user and will need to signup for a new account. There will be no record of previous user data.
Règle de stockage des données
We use data hosting service providers in the United States, listed at the end of this document, to host the information we collect, and we use technical measures to secure your data. For more information on where we store your information, please refer to our Security & Trust page (https://support.trackingtime.co/en/articles/1192765-security).
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no