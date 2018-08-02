Confluence Cloud

We shall per our obligations under Article 28 of GDPR upon your written request following the expiration or earlier termination of the Agreement securely delete such Customer Data in our possession in compliance with procedures and retention periods outlined in our Cloud Product specific terms. If you have provided your personal data or had your personal data provided to Atlassian, but you do not have an Atlassian account, you may initiate a request for deletion using the form below. If you are an Atlassian Organization Admin or an end user with an Atlassian account, refer to manage your business' data privacy to learn how to exercise your users' or your own right to be forgotten. You can read the latest version of the policy on the page