Confluence Cloud

Règle de conservation des données
Data retention
Your products will be deactivated 15 days after the end of your current subscription period. Atlassian retains data for deactivated products for 15 days (for evaluation licenses) or 60 days (for Free, Standard, and Premium product plans) after the end of your current subscription period
You can read the latest version of the policy on the page https://www.atlassian.com/legal/privacy-policy
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We shall per our obligations under Article 28 of GDPR upon your written request following the expiration or earlier termination of
the Agreement securely delete such Customer Data in our possession in
compliance with procedures and retention periods outlined in our Cloud Product specific terms.
If you have provided your personal data or had your personal data provided to Atlassian, but you do not have an Atlassian account, you may initiate a request for deletion using the form below.
If you are an Atlassian Organization Admin or an end user with an Atlassian account, refer to manage your business' data privacy to learn how to exercise your users' or your own right to be forgotten.
You can read the latest version of the policy on the page https://www.atlassian.com/trust/privacy/gdpr/request-delete-personal-data
Règle de stockage des données
Automated Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) backups are generated daily and retained for 30 days to allow for point-in-time data restoration. Snapshots of the primary RDS are also taken daily. Copies of the snapshot are sent to a secondary region, where they’re kept for 3 days before being deleted. RDS snapshots are encrypted at rest.
You can read the latest version of the policy on the page https://www.atlassian.com/trust/security/data-management
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no