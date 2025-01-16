Dibs On Stuff

/dibs on staging

/dibs off staging

/dibs q staging

/dibs help

* Take turns with the testing and staging servers* Queue to push code deploys up* Claim your spot to work on particular microservices* Deal out sales leads fairly* Evenly distribute support tickets to the team* Take turns with the office parking spaces* Call dibs on bringing your dog to work (1 dog in the office good, 5 maybe not so great)For example, to claim the staging server:and to let the team know that you're done with the staging server:The next person in the line will then get automatically notified that it's now their turn.To see who's in the queue:And to print out the full list of commands: