Dibs On Stuff

/dibs on stagingand to let the team know that you're done with the staging server:
/dibs off stagingThe next person in the line will then get automatically notified that it's now their turn.To see who's in the queue:
/dibs q stagingAnd to print out the full list of commands:
/dibs helpCheck out all the features at https://dibsonstuff.com
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.