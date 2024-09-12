Approveit is a Slack-native approval workflow platform that helps teams automate approvals, eliminate manual follow-ups, and maintain a complete audit trail. Build workflows without code, route requests automatically, and approve requests directly in Slack.Why teams choose Approveit
- No-code workflow builder with ready-made templates
- Automated routing based on amount, department, budget, vendor, location, or custom rules
- Approval requests, reminders, comments, and decisions directly in Slack
- AI-powered document processing and data extraction
- Complete audit trail for compliance and reporting
- Unlimited approvers and flexible multi-step workflowsPopular approval workflows
- Invoice approvals
- Purchase order approvals
- Expense approvals
- Vendor onboarding approvals
- Contract approvals
- Budget approvals
- Access requests
- Software procurement approvals
- Time-off requests
- Quote and discount approvals
- Change management approvalsBuilt for every team
Finance teams use Approveit for invoice, bill, expense, purchase order, and budget approvals. HR teams automate hiring, onboarding, and time-off requests. IT teams manage access requests and software approvals. Procurement, Legal, Sales, and Operations teams use Approveit to standardize approval processes and improve visibility.AI assistant
Describe your process in plain English and Approveit helps build the workflow for you. Upload invoices, PDFs, emails, and documents to automatically extract data and pre-fill approval requests using AI-powered OCR.Integrations
Connect approval workflows to the systems your team already uses. Approveit integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, Email, NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks, Xero, SoftLedger, Salesforce, Jira, Okta, Zapier, REST APIs, and webhooks.
Pull data from business systems into approval requests, validate information before approval, and automatically sync approved changes back to your ERP, accounting, CRM, HR, and operational systems.Why Slack users love Approveit
Approve requests, reject requests, add comments, review attachments, complete tasks, and receive notifications without leaving Slack. Keep approvals moving while giving your team full visibility into every request and decision.