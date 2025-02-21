Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We keep user data indefinitely unless a user deletes their account or workspace. User data is permanently deleted 30 days after deleting an account or workspace.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
ekai provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to gtmadmin@yourekai.com.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only and score an “A” rating on Qualys SSL Labs‘ tests. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Open AI, Anthropic Claude
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
ekai store users data to manage ekai users only, without sending it to LLM for generating response.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
ekai ChatGPT is hosted by OpenAI
ekai Anthropic Claude is hosted on AWS Bedrock managed by ekai only.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
ekai does not directly train LLM model, ekai leverage LLM model for intent detection, operating Retrieval Augmentation Generation tools.
ekai Store users added context to vector db and postgreSQL database managed by ekai infrastructure on AWS.