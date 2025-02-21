Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We keep user data indefinitely unless a user deletes their account or workspace. User data is permanently deleted 30 days after deleting an account or workspace.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati ekai provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to gtmadmin@yourekai.com.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only and score an “A” rating on Qualys SSL Labs‘ tests. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i Open AI, Anthropic Claude

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM ekai store users data to manage ekai users only, without sending it to LLM for generating response.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM ekai ChatGPT is hosted by OpenAI ekai Anthropic Claude is hosted on AWS Bedrock managed by ekai only.