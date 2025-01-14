Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Chorenado retains data for as long as the app remains installed in your Slack workspace and for 30 days after to protect against accidental data removal.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
When you uninstall Chorenado from your Slack workspace, we will:
- Immediately cease collecting new data from your workspace
- Delete your data within 30 days
You can always request corrections or deletion of your data by contacting us at support@chorenado.app.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Chorenado collects the minimum necessary data for the app to function.
We take reasonable steps to protect your information from unauthorized access, loss, or misuse. All data is securely stored and access is limited to authorized personnel only. We do not sell your information to third parties and only share data in limited circumstances: when required by law or with trusted third-party service providers to support our operations.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Hetzner
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no