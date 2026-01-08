Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We will only retain your information for as long as we need it to fulfill the purposes for which we collected it. This includes the purposes of our legitimate business interests and satisfying our legal, contractual, or reporting requirements.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We will consider all requests and provide our response within the time period stated by applicable law. Please note, however, that certain information may be exempt from such requests in some circumstances, which may include if we need to keep processing your information for our legitimate interests or to comply with a legal obligation. We may request you provide us with information necessary to confirm your identity before responding to your request.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We implement various technical and organizational measures to protect your information from being accidentally or unlawfully accessed, destroyed, lost, misused, changed or damaged. However, no method of transmission over the Internet is ever fully secure or error-free. Please keep this in mind when providing any information to us.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Palmyra Fin 32k, Palmyra Med, Palmyra Med 32k, Palmyra X 004, Palmyra Creative
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
we don't store any customer data in our models nor do we use any customer data (including prompts or outputs) to train our models.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
that is up to the end customer, as we offer both single and multi-tenancy options
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
customer data/llms are hosted in DCs located in the United States