Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain your account information for as long as your account is active and 9 months thereafter in case you decide to re-activate the Services. Where we retain information for Service improvement and development we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Services, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about you.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We’ll automatically delete your account and all data associated to it from our production database if the account has been inactive for 9 months. An account is considered inactive when no users have logged into the account during a 9-month period. If a user returns after 9 months they will be treated like a new user and will need to signup for a new account. There will be no record of previous user data.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We use data hosting service providers in the United States, listed at the end of this document, to host the information we collect, and we use technical measures to secure your data. For more information on where we store your information, please refer to our Security & Trust page (https://support.trackingtime.co/en/articles/1192765-security).
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no