Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Upon request, we can permanently erase customer data but it will stay in our systems for the duration of our backups (35 days).
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon request, we can permanently erase customer data but it will stay in our systems for the duration of our backups (35 days).
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We use AWS for data storage and backups and rely on AWS Snapshot capabilities. Data is end-to-end encrypted with AES-256. Please review our Security White Paper for details on the security architecture of 1Password: https://1pw.ca/whitepaper
Sedi dei data center
Canada, Germania, Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
We have 3 data centers. They are located in Canada, the US, and Germany. The site you sign up on (.ca, .eu, .com) determines where your data is stored. It is never transferred to other data centers.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati