Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The following data is collected when using the Dibs On Stuff service:
- A Conch name
- A name to associate with the Conch holder
- A user's Slack token, Slack nickname, Slack Team ID, and Slack Channel Name, all for posting back to Slack information about their Conch/queue item
- A user's company or organization name
This information is stored in Amazon Web Services infrastructure, and is stored for only as long as the service is being used by the user. The data is permanently destroyed after the Conch/queue is empty.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Data is only stored for the duration of the Slack organization's use of Dibs On Stuff. No archival is enacted.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored in the AWS data centers in ap-southeast-2 and us-west-2. All data is encrypted in transit using TLS 1.2.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Services
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no