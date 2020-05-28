Easiest way to create on-call shift schedules for SlackCreate rotation schedules, share team responsibilities, setup recurring reminders, schedule overrides, and more
Over 1000 companies like Evernote, Datadog, Zillow, and Algolia have used Tellspin to manage Slack channels and User groups. Using the only enterprise grid ready solution for user group management.
Create rotation schedules directly in Tellspin connected to Slack user groups. Rotate members with Slack aliases or Tellspin thread responses.
Connect your OpsGenie or PagerDuty schedules to user groups
with our integrations.
Prioritize customers in your Slack connect channels by having a designated person to respond on a round robin. Ensure important messages can't be easily overlooked in the fast paced environment Slack provides.
Sharing responsibilities across team members can ensure attention is provided where needed, reduce distractions and chaos, and avoid burnout.
Tellspin is a rotation shift schedule management bot
directly in Slack. It uses Slack's built-in user groups / @mentions making it easy to remember who to contact. Start automating team responsibilities such as (but not limited to):
• @support-assistant
: assign a go-to person to help with customer support for the day
• @developer-on-call
: protect against team wide distractions by only contacting your team contact
• @it-requests
: handle IT requests across team members to provide prompt responses
• @peer-review
: delegate who performs the mundane tasks on a schedule
• @meeting-host
: rotate who creates the agenda, finds a room, or grabs the snacks
• @scrum-master
: change who is in charge of recurring stand ups.
Tellspin saves you from doing rotation schedules manually which often can be error prone. Utilize our core features to easily get started:
:calendar: Rotation Shift Schedules - choose from a list of rotation frequencies: daily, weekly, two weeks, monthly, etc. Don't see the option you need? Let us know!
:speech_balloon: Directly in Slack - uses Slack's built-in contact methods such as user groups and @mentions. No external pager alert service required
:person_with_pouting_face: Manage Users - add or remove users in rotation. The schedule adjusts accordingly
:point_right: Set expectations - everyone can see their up-coming shifts on the schedule
:bell: Recurring Reminders - communicate who is responsible for a shift with direct or channel messages
:pencil2: Overrides - switch shifts when someone is out sick or on vacation
:gear: Integrations - Pagerduty, Ops Genie. Need another? Let us know!
:globe_with_meridians: Enterprise Grid - Tellspin works seamlessly with multiple workspacesNeed a hand? Contact us at support@tellspin.app and we’d be delighted to help