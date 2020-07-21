隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Encrypted backups are stored for a minimum of 90 days. When a customer ends ClickTime service, they may ask that their account be deleted within 30 days, or that we keep a snapshot available for future re-activation (fee applies), or that we maintain an active single-user login for running reports (fee applies).

資料封存與移除政策 ClickTime’s disposes of data via data deletion or anonymization. ClickTime’s backups are erased when their holding period has expired. Individual customer data may be deleted or anonymized before that date in the event of a qualified and verified GDPR request.

資料儲存政策 An encrypted snapshot of the ClickTime database (containing all live customer data) is sent daily to an off-site storage datacenter, rendering data loss in the event of a regional disaster minimal. These encrypted backups are stored for a minimum of 90 days. When a customer ends ClickTime service, they may ask that their account be deleted within 30 days, or that we keep a snapshot available for future re-activation (fee applies), or that we maintain an active single-user login for running reports (fee applies).

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 ClickTime data is hosted partially at a datacenter we rent from a major colocation company, and partially in public cloud services.

資料託管公司 Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure