使用的 LLM 模型
Postman AI uses industry-leading large language models from major providers including AWS, Azure OpenAI, Google Cloud, and OpenAI. Supported model families may include GPT, Claude, Gemini, and similar foundation models.
LLM 保留設定
Third-party LLM providers retain only limited operational metadata required for security, abuse prevention, and service monitoring. Postman may use prompts, inputs, outputs, and related feedback to improve its services, except where prohibited.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Postman AI operates within Postman-managed infrastructure hosted on AWS using a multi-tenant architecture.
Customer data stored by Postman is encrypted at rest using industry-standard security controls, including AES-256 encryption.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Postman AI data is stored in Postman-managed infrastructure hosted in the United States.