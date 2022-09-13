Block Insights

We currently collect and process the following information: When you sign up we collect your email address which is used to identify your login. Further details at

When you install our app to a Slack workspace, we record your Slack workspace id and an encrypted access token supplied to us by Slack in order to be able to respond to bot commands. We collect your Slack user_id so you can contact us for support issues When you invite a bot to a channel we collect that Slack channel id Record the association between our reference and a user’s Slack id Our user id is associated with a user’s command history used in the alert service How we get the personal information and why we have it Most of the personal information we process is provided to us directly by you for one of the following reasons: The blockchain alert service essentially requires the collection of our customers Slack workspace name, channel id and user id for the service to run We also collect the command history sent to the bot providing the alert service to provide support services when functionality fails and to additionally, understand the use of the service to improve it in the future. For example, knowing the frequency of command use, whether the system is used constantly or periodically, can suggest new commands and where effort should be put to improve system speed. By having this command history and Slack user_id we can better support any technical issues. We use the information that you have given us in order to conduct user research about product improvement, e.g., to gain insight or support for new functionality. We do not share this information with 3rd parties apart from via cookies (see cookies section below), unless required by UK law. Under the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the lawful bases we rely on for processing this information are: (a) Your consent. You are able to remove your consent at any time. You can do this by contacting feedback@blockinsights.co.uk (b) We have a legitimate interest. We store your data to be able to provide a service that can be robust and well-supported, e.g., individual service issues can be investigated and fixed. We can analyse command history to understand how our @block-insights service is used by customers and therefore, which features are important and could be made more efficient, faster or with improved functionality.