Coffee & Chat ☕️ - Donut & Chats 🍩

Coffee Chat :coffee:️ is the #1 Professional Coffee Chat App for Slack
.
The simple & cost-effective way to boost employee engagement and team happiness in remote and hybrid teams.Why our customers love us
"Coffee Chat is so easy to use, and their support is the best I've had in my life!
I can’t recommend it enough!"
:star::star::star::star::star:-️ Mary Thompson - People Ops Manager
"Coffee Chat has been incredibly effective at bringing our remote team closer.
It’s a simple tool that makes a big impact on culture and connection".
:star::star::star::star::star: - Kaitlyn Parker - Head of Human ResourcesWhy companies choose Coffee Chat :coffee:️?
:first_place_medal: Ease of Use
:
- Fast and easy setup
with intuitive UI.
- Best in class support
– We are always available to help you!
:birthday: Best Price in the market
:
We’re so confident in our pricing that if you find a comparable product for less, we’ll match it, no questions asked.
That’s our commitment to offering you unbeatable value.
- Free: for up to 30 users
- $19/month: for up to 50 users
- $49/month: for up to 100 users
- $99/month: for up to 150 users
- $149/month: for up to 250 users
- $249/month: for up to 400 users
- Contact us for unlimited users
:partying_face: All the features you need
:
- :man_and_woman_holding_hands: Customizable group size
- :art: Customize the app icon
- :ice_cube: Ice breakers
- :female-office-worker::skin-tone-3: Mentor and Mentee programs
- :admission_tickets: Lunch & Coffee Lottery
- :chart_with_upwards_trend: Advance coffee chat analytics
- :calendar: Google Calendar & Microsoft Outlook Calendar Integration
- :desktop_computer: Custom meeting links: E.g. Zoom, Google Meet, Teams etc.
- :male-teacher: Match employees from different teams
- :stopwatch: Custom meeting duration
- :face_in_clouds: Works on public and private channels
- :speech_balloon: Custom message for coffee chat invitation
With Coffee Chat, we help teams of any size build a strong company culture
, where colleagues can be seen as friends! :blush:Try Coffee Chat for Slack today!
Need some help? Reach out to giacomo@simpleworkapps.com
and we’d be delighted to help.