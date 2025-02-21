隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We keep user data indefinitely unless a user deletes their account or workspace. User data is permanently deleted 30 days after deleting an account or workspace.

資料封存與移除政策 ekai provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to gtmadmin@yourekai.com.

資料儲存政策 All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only and score an “A” rating on Qualys SSL Labs‘ tests. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Open AI, Anthropic Claude

LLM 保留設定 ekai store users data to manage ekai users only, without sending it to LLM for generating response.

LLM 資料租戶政策 ekai ChatGPT is hosted by OpenAI ekai Anthropic Claude is hosted on AWS Bedrock managed by ekai only.