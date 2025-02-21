Introducing ekai, AI twin for Slack users. It adds focus hour to your day and reduces query resolution time by responding on your behalf from the information added by you to it.
Elevate Your Workflow with ekai
1. User Sign In: Every user need to sign in separately to give consent for ekai to be added to Slack on your behalf.
2. Automated Responses: ekai can reply on your behalf when you're tagged in using @mention Slack channels & groups, using the information you've provided by you to your ekai
3. Intelligent Search: Need a document from Google Drive? Just ask! ekai can retrieve it for you, saving you and your team's time.
4. Meeting Scheduling: ekai finds available slots and schedules meetings, making calendar management a breeze.
5. Privacy First: ekai responds only if it has the necessary information and the inquirer has the appropriate permissions to access it.
Data Privacy
• Only the data that is manually entered into ekai will be retained as your context.
• Data is encrypted in transit and at rest using AES 256.
• Each user's data is stored separately to ensure context retrieval remains isolated and prevents data mixing.
Learn More: Have questions?
Contact us on gtmadmin@yourekai.com
or share your feedback from home page.
Disclaimer:
This app integrates with a Large Language Model (e.g., Open AI, Anthropic) to provide conversational assistance and information. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, responses generated by the model may contain errors, inaccuracies, or outdated information. Users are encouraged to verify critical details independently before relying on them.