Gitbot for GitHub

資料保留政策
The only reason we collect your personal data is to provide you with service. It's kept as long as you're signed in to Gitbot. We are serious about user privacy, so no personal data is collected for marketing purposes.
資料封存與移除政策
When you uninstall Gitbot, all data about your Slack workspace is immediately removed from our database. Backups are retained for 30 days only.
資料儲存政策
We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us during transmission and once we receive it. Data is transported with TLS 1.2+, and its storage is encrypted using AES-256.