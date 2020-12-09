Join millions of users who trust Trello to capture, organize, and tackle their to-dos from anywhere. With Trello’s Slack app, you’ll never forget an important message or task again. Turn your Slack messages into actionable to-dos effortlessly! Simply forward them to your Trello Inbox where they will show up as new cards. You can then review and sort those cards to the right board on Trello when you’re ready.
Three easy ways to turn a Slack message into a Trello card:
• Use Slack’s “Save for later” feature
• React with the :inbox_tray: emoji
• Select “Create card from message” from the “More actions” menu
Additionally, AI can extract key information from your Slack message and automatically fill out the card on Trello with things like due dates, priorities, and action items. This feature is available starting with the Trello Standard plan (https://trello.com/pricing
).
Cut through the chaos and boost your productivity with Trello! Get started today by adding the Trello app to Slack and linking your Trello and Slack accounts. Visit Trello Support for step-by-step instructions (https://support.atlassian.com/trello/docs/the-trello-app-for-slack/
).
New to Trello? Sign up for free: https://www.atlassian.com/software/trello