Deleting Trello with an Atlassian Account Using Trello with an Atlassian account? Here's how you can delete your account (

). Deleting Trello You can easily delete your Trello account by visiting

and clicking the "Delete this account?" link at the bottom of the settings page. Trello will send you an email which will ask you to reconfirm the deletion of the account. Once you confirm that, your account will be deleted. If you don't want to delete your Trello account but you want to get rid of the information in Trello Slack App, you can use `/trello logout` slash command to unlink your Trello account and `/trello unlink-team` slash command to unlink your Trello teams. If you still have any questions, please contact us here (

).