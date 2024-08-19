資料保留政策
Customer data includes user profile information, conversations, messages sent and received through Handle, and interactions with Handlers (our branded AI assistants). Unless explicitly deleted by the user, this data is retained indefinitely. Handle’s retention policy ensures that data is preserved to maintain functionality and user experience while also complying with applicable data governance standards. Users have control over their data and can request deletion at any time, as outlined in our data archival/removal policy.
資料封存與移除政策
Users can permanently remove their data by submitting a request through our contact form https://www.handle.work/contact. Upon receipt of such a request, data will be securely deleted from our systems within 60 days, including backups. While we aim for immediate deletion, this period accounts for technical buffer time to ensure all copies are fully purged. However, some log data may be retained for a limited period to maintain system integrity and compliance with legal and security requirements. To enhance privacy, we restrict logging to minimal levels, focusing only on essential operational data.
資料儲存政策
All customer data is securely stored and encrypted both at rest and during transit using SSL protocols across public networks. We employ advanced encryption standards (AES-256) to safeguard data, ensuring that all sensitive information is protected from unauthorized access. Our encryption strategy aligns with industry best practices to maintain the highest level of security for user data.
資料託管詳細資料
Customer data is hosted on secure servers provided by Supabase and AWS.
使用的 LLM 模型
GPT-4o, Claude 3.5
LLM 保留設定
Data retention settings follow our LLM providers’ policies. OpenAI does not store data after processing unless explicitly configured. We regularly review these settings to ensure alignment with our data security standards.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Handle uses OpenAI and Anthropic APIs, with data policies ensuring customer data security. Data is not used to train models without consent. Refer to OpenAI’s Privacy Policy: https://www.openai.com/enterprise-privacy and Anthropic's: https://www.anthropic
LLM 資料常駐政策
Our LLM providers, OpenAI and Anthropic, process data within specific regions, adhering to data residency requirements and aligning with local and global data protection standards.