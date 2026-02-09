資料封存與移除政策
End-users can delete their Slack data from Claude by deleting the relevant Claude sessions. In addition, the Claude admin can delete the entire organization in the admin panel. Please note that these past conversations will still appear in Slack where they are governed by your data retention policies in Slack.
LLM 保留設定
By default, your Slack conversations aren't used to train our models or stored within them.
LLM 資料租戶政策
By default, data centers are multi-tenancy, unless otherwise agreed upon.