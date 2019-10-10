Workleap Officevibe

資料保留政策
Regarding data subject deletion rights, Section 1.11 of the Officevibe Privacy Policy (https://officevibe.com/privacy) details how to direct such requests. As a data processor, Officevibe may only proceed with data deletion requests upon its customers - acting as data controllers - prior approval.
With respect to Officevibe's data retention policies, Section 1.7 of its Privacy Policy details industry standards it follows which are in compliance with Canadian, European and American privacy requirements. Although Officevibe's Privacy Policy does not state specific timelines regarding its internal data retention policy, Officevibe has and applies an internal data retention cycle which is updated according to business and legal requirements.
In both cases, our Customer Success team works closely with our Legal team to answer on a case-by-case basis to customers' and users' questions regarding these subjects amongst other privacy related matters.
資料封存與移除政策
Officevibe will remove costumer data upon costumer's request. Data is deleted from production environment within the next month, and from backups after 3 months.
資料儲存政策
The answers to surveys, answers to polls, comments, feedbacks and suggestions provided by a Survey Respondent are anonymous and confidential, unless the Survey Respondent opts within the Officevibe Platform to remove the anonymity and confidentiality with respect to such content. Any Customer Data for which Survey Respondents have not opted to remove the anonymity and confidentiality shall be kept confidential by Officevibe and not shared with Customer. Where Officevibe receives a request from a Survey Respondent to delete his or her comment, which may contain Personal Information, or from a User to receive the Personal Information concerning him or her, which he or she has provided to the Customer and which is being processed by Officevibe, Customer hereby authorises Officevibe to comply with that request.