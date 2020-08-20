資料保留政策
Upon request, we can permanently erase customer data but it will stay in our systems for the duration of our backups (35 days).
資料封存與移除政策
Upon request, we can permanently erase customer data but it will stay in our systems for the duration of our backups (35 days).
資料儲存政策
We use AWS for data storage and backups and rely on AWS Snapshot capabilities. Data is end-to-end encrypted with AES-256. Please review our Security White Paper for details on the security architecture of 1Password: https://1pw.ca/whitepaper
資料託管詳細資料
We have 3 data centers. They are located in Canada, the US, and Germany. The site you sign up on (.ca, .eu, .com) determines where your data is stored. It is never transferred to other data centers.