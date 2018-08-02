Official app by Atlassian. The Confluence Cloud app for Slack gives you one place to stay up-to-date on the work that's happening in Atlassian Confluence, straight from your Slack channel. Keep interactions with your team productive with contextual and actionable notifications.With the app your team can:
• Customize and receive granular notifications to stay on top of changes across your spaces, pages (even child pages!), and blogs in Confluence
• See link previews of pages, blogs, and comments when you share them with your team in your channel
• Take action on content such as replying to a comment or liking a page without ever leaving SlackTo use this app in Slack, you will require an active subscription to Confluence Cloud.