隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 The Aware Platform has a configurable, Smart Retention interface built-in, allowing you to control how long data remains in the Aware Platform as well as the data-in-place on Slack. Set granular policies based on a number of conditions. Aware offers contextual legal hold capability, in the case that data needs to be preserved from a retention policy.

資料封存與移除政策 Aware archives an immutable copy of conversation data from Slack for the purposes of functionality within the Aware Platform. Data removal at Aware follows guidelines set by NIST 800-88 for Media Sanitization. If a customer requests their data to be removed from the Aware Platform, the request will be completed within 30 days. Customers can also request a Certificate of Media Sanitization, to certify data has been removed from the Aware Platform.

資料儲存政策 The Aware Platform is a multi-tenant environment hosted on Windows Azure. Aware leverages unique encryption keys per tenant to segregate customer data. Data is encrypted in transit and stored at rest, encrypted at AES256.

資料託管詳細資料 Aware is a full SaaS cloud application.

資料託管公司 Azure

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes