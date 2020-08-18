Calend Meet

Data retention policy
Data will be stored under user id, will be deleted if user is inactive for more than 6 months.
Data archiving and removal policy
We run a scheduler every 6 months. The scheduler would identify and remove inactive user data.
Also, users have an option to delete data from the UI. Users can mail us (support@ulgebra.com) for data removal.
Data storage policy
Ulgebra will store auth tokens and user identity information for Ulgebra Account. Ulgebra will not store messages or third party data in this case Calendly or Slack messages. Data is secured with Firebase security rules.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Google Firebase and its services
Data hosting company
Google Firebase
App/service has sub-processors
no